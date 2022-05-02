Forecast Outlook - 5/2/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We will get a brief break from the wind Monday morning before wind speeds increase throughout the afternoon and evening with gusts 20 to 30 MPH. It will also be much warmer with a high of 89 degrees.

As another system from the Pacific Northwest slides down into northern Nevada a cooling trend will take place as temperatures drop by Tuesday into the low 80s.

By Wednesday, high pressure will start to build allowing for daytime temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 90′s starting Thursday as we finally get a break from the wind but could be dealing with our warmest temperatures so far this year with 96 degrees expected by Friday.

Saturday will stay hot and then another front will produce windy conditions and cooler temperatures into the weekend.

