Couple married on flight to Las Vegas thanks to Southwest crew and passengers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A couple from Oklahoma City said their ‘I do’s’ midair on a flight to Vegas after their connecting flight was canceled.

Pam and Jeremy Salda thought it would be fun to elope and get married in Vegas.

“Within two hours we booked a flight, we booked a hotel, I bought a dress and we’re off ready to go,” Pam Salda said.

On Sunday April 24th, Pam and Jeremy were fully dressed to travel. The couple had a layover in Dallas. While at DFW airport their flight kept getting delayed, and delayed. Finally it was canceled.

A man named Chris who was on their same canceled flight approached the couple at the gate. He told them he was an ordained minister. He offered to help, and all three rebooked a flight on Southwest at Dallas Love Field 20 minutes away.

They barely made it onto their flight. Once the pilot found out he was on board to help the couple.

“And he asks so are you two trying to get to Vegas to get married and I said – well we’re going to try but I don’t think we’re going to make it so I think we’re just going to get married on this plane and he says really? Yeah. And it was like they done it 100 times. Everything just fell into place,” Pam Salda said.

Flight attendants hung toilet paper streamers and created a sash made out of pretzel snack bags strewn together with cocktail pics for Chris Mitcham, the ordained minister.

“Once we got to the cruising altitude and we could get out of our seats we had a wedding,” Pam Salda said.

Passengers pressed their call buttons to light the aircraft as Pam walked down the airplane isle.

“Everybody’s cell phone turns on and their lights are on and it just lights up and it was kind of almost magical oddly walking down this isle with all these lights at phones and people taking selfies and music and we got married in the front of the plane,” Pam Salda said.

Jeremy said he felt at peace.

“You know since I met her – I don’t know we’re coming up on two years in August nothing surprises me. It’s just like adventure just finds her,” Jeremy Salda said.

Passengers volunteered to help.

“In the very back of the plane is a wedding photographer and she says would you like me to take pictures and we were like yes of course. Another passenger in the front of us in the row in front of us she had one little donut and she said here I got one donut would you like this to be your wedding cake? So we fed each other a piece of donut. Probably the most touching thing was she also had a little spiral notebook and she ripped out the pages she had written in and then wrote wedding guest album for our flight. And it got passed to the entire plane, and so many people wrote sweet nice, kind messages. Like afterwards when we got to read it we got choked up I couldn’t even read them aloud they were so sweet,” Pam Salda said.

Chris Mitcham, the ordained minister, is also in broadcast and shot 4k video.

The couple danced to ‘Marry You’ by Bruno Mars.

“The corporate culture on Southwest that allow their employees to be flexible to adjust on the fly and do what they can to make the passengers happy and you know it was an experience that anybody on that plane would never forget,” Jeremy Salda said.

They’re grateful for the crew and grateful for Chris, the stranger that made it all happen.

“This would’ve never ever happened if he hadn’t been the guy that just walked up to a girl in a wedding dress and a guy in a suit in an airport and said what’s going on? And I think I can help you out and he started this whole thing and you know friend for life,” Pam Salda said.

The couple invited Chris to attend their destination wedding in Cabo this August.

