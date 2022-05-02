Clark County commissioner suggests permanently closing Las Vegas Strip to vehicle traffic

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, it’s time for Las Vegas to start evaluating what worked and what didn’t work before the area hosts the Super Bowl in 2024.

One aspect that did work, according to Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, was closing a portion of the Las Vegas Strip to vehicle traffic.

Segerblom on Thursday tweeted that Clark County should consider closing the Strip to vehicle traffic permanently to allow visitors to walk freely between properties.

one interesting aspect of the draft is the closing of the strip - i think we should consider doing this permanently, people love walking between the properties — Tick Segerblom (@tsegerblom) April 29, 2022

If it ever came to fruition, the idea would make Las Vegas Strip walk-able and free of vehicles, similar to that of Fremont Street in downtown.

