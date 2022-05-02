Advertisement

Clark County commissioner suggests permanently closing Las Vegas Strip to vehicle traffic

Fans walk underneath a Draft Drive ceremonial street sign on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las...
Fans walk underneath a Draft Drive ceremonial street sign on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. The corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Flamingo was temporarily renamed for the NFL Draft being held April 28-30. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, it’s time for Las Vegas to start evaluating what worked and what didn’t work before the area hosts the Super Bowl in 2024.

One aspect that did work, according to Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, was closing a portion of the Las Vegas Strip to vehicle traffic.

Segerblom on Thursday tweeted that Clark County should consider closing the Strip to vehicle traffic permanently to allow visitors to walk freely between properties.

If it ever came to fruition, the idea would make Las Vegas Strip walk-able and free of vehicles, similar to that of Fremont Street in downtown.

