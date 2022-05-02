Clark County Commission holds hearing on death of man who hit and killed state trooper

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday, a fact finding review was held in the case of Douglas Claiborne, the man who hit and killed Nevada State Police trooper Micah May in the summer of 2021.

A fact finding review is not a trial but it happens after a police involved death following it’s decided that the officers involved will not face any punishment.

On July 27, 2021, police received many calls about someone driving erratically with a butcher knife in their hand.

The fact finding review confirmed that person was Claiborne. He had stolen the car earlier in the day before leading officers on a chase that lasted about 42 minutes.

He hit trooper May who was putting down a stop stick to deflate the tire.

It’s unclear if Claiborne hit May intentionally or if he was trying to avoid the device.

Trooper May was hit and stuck in the car’s windshield for over a mile before law enforcement was able to hit the car and stop it. Once stopped, multiple officers shot at the vehicle several times, ultimately killing Claiborne.

May died two days later and the fact review stated he was not hit by any of those bullets and his cause of death was declared blunt force trauma.

It also showed Claiborne was extremely high on meth at the time.

If Claiborne had lived, he would have faced multiple charges including murder on a protected person, robbery with a deadly weapon and grand larceny auto.

