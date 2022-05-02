Advertisement

City of Las Vegas opens its free splash pads for the season

Daniel Casillas, 14, keeps cool at a splash pad Tuesday, June 25, 2013, in this AP file photo....
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:07 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the weather heating up in the Las Vegas Valley, the city announced that it has opened its free splash pads for the season.

According to a news release, the city’s free water play areas offer children a “fun way to cool off and feature fountains and other water play features.”

The city said its splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. A newly-installed water play area at Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive, is among those that have opened for the season.

The city provided the below list of parks that include water play areas:

  • All American Park, 1551 S. Buffalo Drive;
  • Alyn Beck Memorial Park, 9220 Brent Lane;
  • Angel Park, 241 S. Durango Drive;
  • Baker Park, 1010 E. St. Louis Ave.;
  • Bill Briare Park, 650 N. Tenaya Way;
  • Bob Baskin Park, 2801 W. Oakey Blvd.;
  • Centennial Hills Park, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive;
  • Douglas A. Selby Park, 1293 N. Sandhill Road
  • East Las Vegas Family Park, 4480 E. Washington Ave.;
  • Estelle Neal Park, 6075 Rebecca Road;
  • Gary Dexter Park, 800 Upland Blvd.;
  • Gilcrease Brothers Park, 10011 Gilcrease Ave.;
  • Justice Myron E. Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park, 2100 E. St. Louis Ave.;
  • Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Complex, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.;
  • Lorenzi Park, 3333W. Washington Ave.;
  • Patriot Community Park, 4050 Thom Blvd.;
  • Rainbow Family Park, 7151 W. Oakey Blvd.;
  • Raptor Play Park in Thunderbird Family Sports Complex, 6075 N. Durango Drive;
  • Rotary Park, 901 Hinson St.;
  • Sunny Springs Park, 7620 Golden Talon Ave.;
  • Stupak Park, 300 W. Boston Ave. – currently being repaired;
  • Teton Trails, 7850 N. Bradley Road;
  • Trigono Hills Park, 3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway;
  • West Charleston Lions/Essex Park, 600 Essex Circle;
  • Winding Trails Park, 7250 N. Fort Apache Road; and
  • Woofter Family Park, 1600 Rock Springs Drive.

