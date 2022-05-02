3 Las Vegas Valley eateries make list of ‘Top 100 restaurants for Mother’s Day’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Not sure where to take your mom out to eat for Mother’s Day on Sunday? A new list from Yelp ranked the “Top 100 restaurants” across the country for Mother’s Day.

For those in Southern Nevada, three restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley were among those who claimed a spot on Yelp’s list of the top 100.

While the number 1-rated restaurant on the list was in Scottsdale, Arizona, Southern Nevada did have one restaurant that landed in the top 10.

According to the rankings, these restaurants in the Las Vegas area are among the top places to take mom for Mother’s day:

#8: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway

#47: Mr. Mamas Breakfast and Lunch, 5693 S. Jones Boulevard

#79: Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 1725 Festival Plaza Drive

