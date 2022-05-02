Advertisement

3 Las Vegas Valley eateries make list of ‘Top 100 restaurants for Mother’s Day’

The patio is seen at Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Henderson. (Courtesy Bottiglia Cucina &...
The patio is seen at Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Henderson. (Courtesy Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca)(Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Not sure where to take your mom out to eat for Mother’s Day on Sunday? A new list from Yelp ranked the “Top 100 restaurants” across the country for Mother’s Day.

For those in Southern Nevada, three restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley were among those who claimed a spot on Yelp’s list of the top 100.

While the number 1-rated restaurant on the list was in Scottsdale, Arizona, Southern Nevada did have one restaurant that landed in the top 10.

According to the rankings, these restaurants in the Las Vegas area are among the top places to take mom for Mother’s day:

#8: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway

#47: Mr. Mamas Breakfast and Lunch, 5693 S. Jones Boulevard

#79: Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 1725 Festival Plaza Drive

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Daniel Casillas, 14, keeps cool at a splash pad Tuesday, June 25, 2013, in this AP file photo....
City of Las Vegas opens its free splash pads for the season
Mike Davis sat down with Dr. John Fildes, ahead of his retirement at the Kirk Kerkorian School...
Recognizing an extraordinary career
Nevada 211’s mission is to help people achieve optimal self-sufficiency by providing...
Get connected, get help with Nevada 211
Zoe Saldana at CinemaCon 2022
Big stars honored at CinemaCon