NFL Draft employed locals, and gave Las Vegas musicians the national stage after a tough two years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NFL Draft wasn’t just about sports. For many locals, it was an opportunity; not only for employment, but to showcase their live entertainment talents on a national stage.

David Perrico and his Pop Strings Orchestra are the house band for the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. They also served as the draft event’s dedicated house band. In doing so, they played in several feature spots throughout the three days, on stage and on screen.

“It’s really exciting to have it here in Las Vegas. You can feel that little extra something,” said Perrico. “We’re still so fresh coming out of a shutdown, so anything with entertainment, businesses flourishing -- epecially to see our Strip with three or four multiple stages simulataneously -- it’s just great business for Las Vegas.”

He said the event was “truly an epic three days.”

“And to see so many people back to work, ya know not just musicians, but in all of hospitality,” said Perrico.

Perrico told FOX5 they got the gig because an executive with Raiders’ media and entertainment spoke with the NFL’s entertainment team and referred them.

