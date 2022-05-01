Forecast Outlook-5/1/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A low pressure system is moving across northern and central Nevada Sunday. It’s associated cold front is going to bring another round of wind to the Las Vegas area Sunday. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 AM until 7 PM. The warning means an enhanced fire risk due to high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

The low pushes east by Sunday night, allowing for high pressure to build which will push our temperatures up several degrees Monday.

Tuesday another low slides across northern Nevada producing yet more wind and possibly another Red Flag situation. The cold front associated with that low will drop our daytime temperature by several degrees.

Wednesday begins a new round of warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-90′s starting Thursday.

The UV Index for Sunday is very high.

