Forecast Outlook-4/30/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Just what we want as we end start a new month, more wind.

A red flag warning goes into effect Sunday at 11 AM and lasts until 7 PM. Wind, low humidity and warm temperatures are increasing our fire risk.

The high Sunday is expected to reach about 85 degrees.

Monday another low slides south and brings us more wind and even the risk of another red flag warning by Tuesday.

By Wednesday high pressure starts to take over again. Temperatures will start to climb into the mid 80′s and low 90′s the rest of the week.

There is no rain in the 7-day forecast. The UV Index for Sunday is very high.

