Forecast Outlook-4/1/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The low that triggered the red flag warning Sunday for Las Vegas and parts of Utah and Arizona will be over central Utah overnight Sunday.

For a brief break Monday winds will be lighter but still breezy for our area. It will also be much warmer with a high in the upper 80′s.

Another system from the Pacific Northwest will start to slide down into northern Nevada Monday producing more wind and a cooler temperatures by Tuesday.

By Wednesday, high pressure will start to build allowing for daytime temperatures to climb into the upper 90′s.

Next Saturday will stay hot and then another front will produce windy conditions and cooler temperatures by next Sunday,

The UV Index for Monday is very high.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.