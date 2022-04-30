NDOT working to repair highway lights on U.S. 95 hit by copper wire thieves

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Vandals have struck again, making for darker driving conditions on U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said the the lights being out create a safety issue for drivers.

“And when somebody targets our infrastructure and takes out lights, that does affect safety. So, that is obviously a big problem whenever that happens,” said NDOT Spokesperson Justin Hopkins.

FOX5 alerted NDOT this week of several lights along the highway not working.

“We had our teams of engineers go out and inspect that area and we did find evidence of some vandalism,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins believes the culprits are copper wire thieves. Crews are now working to repair the damage and get the lights back on.

NDOT said on Friday that the highway lights should be repaired sometime next week.

Hopkins said the public can help by calling 311 to report lights that are off. He said if anyone sees vandals in the act of stealing copper wire to call 911.

