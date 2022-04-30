Homeowners say squatters trashed their Henderson home.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 first told you about a grandma and single mom who said they pulled all their money together to buy a home in Henderson only to be kept from moving in by squatters.

Thursday, April 28, law enforcement enforced an eviction order, but what does the home now look like now?

“Full of trash, full of clothes, just garbage everywhere… There is rotten food everywhere, dirty diapers, poopy diapers, there is feces, urine all over the house,” said homeowner Jen Larsen walking through.

What was supposed to be a dream home on Leadville Meadows Drive, price tag $645,000 dollars, is now a nightmare for Larsen from the unlivable living room, to urine-soaked carpets, and somethings like the toilets just too gross to show on TV.

“I don’t know how people live like that... I am honestly traumatized. I don’t know where to begin,” said Larsen’s mom and co-owner Donna Edmonds. The women say they walked through what appeared to be a normal home back in February.

“We actually came to the open house. We made an offer that day,” Larsen said.

The seller accepted. The deed shows the women took ownership on March 4, 2022.

“They asked for seven days to stay to get their things and get the money from the home, so of course we were nice, and we did that,” Larsen said.

When the women tried to move in, they said squatters were there and refused to leave claiming they had entered into a lease with the seller.

“Because she produced a fake lease, we had to go through the whole eviction process even though you could tell that it was forged by her,” Larsen said.

Earlier this month, FOX5 went to the house to ask a woman and male companion staying there for their side of the story, but they quickly drove away later e-mailing claims of a lease.

After two months in court, a judge determined a valid lease never existed and the squatters were forced out by law enforcement.

However, this isn’t the end of the ordeal.

“We are supposed to keep their things for 30 days, but their things are just awful,” Edmonds said.

“We have a dumpster coming on Monday. It was $350 to order that,” Larsen said.

The women will now also be paying for professional cleaners, painters and new carpet. The squatters did not pay a dime during their unwelcomed stay.

Larsen and Edmonds plan to take the squatter to court, but aren’t optimistic they can every get her to pay.

“She doesn’t work, she has no money. We could take her to small claims, but it is a matter if we can get anything out of her,” Larsen said.

“To have this person in there feeling like they were tearing up your home and your hands were tied, there was nothing you could do, was the worst feeling ever,” Edmonds said.

The women said it will now be another month before they can move in. They will need that time to clean out the trash and fix the damage.

