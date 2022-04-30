Advertisement

HPD: Carjacking suspect injured following traffic stop, crash near U.S. 95 and Russell Road

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By Byron Teach
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police responded to assist in a carjacking investigation near U.S 95 and Russell Road.

According police, officers located a stolen car on U.S. 95 and attempted a traffic stop. The car failed to stop, and caused a crash with another car.

Police said the suspect fled the crash scene on foot and was struck by oncoming traffic.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Drivers are experiencing traffic delays due to the police activity.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

