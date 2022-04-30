Forecast Outlook-4/30/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We have clear dry weather staying with us the next several days with temperatures moving up several degrees over the weekend.

The forecast high for Las Vegas Saturday is around 90 degrees.

A low passing north of us will enhance the wind once again by Saturday night into Sunday. There is a red flag warning going into effect Sunday as the combination of warm temperatures, low humidity and strong wind gusts creates a fire weather hazard.

Looking ahead for the week daytime highs will drop Tuesday with a cold front sliding into our area bringing temperatures back to seasonal highs in the low 80′s.

We’ll stay in the low 80′s Wednesday and then temperatures will start to climb again into the upper 80′s and low 90′s.

Air quality is rated as moderate for Saturday due to dust and ozone. The UV Index is 9 or very high.

