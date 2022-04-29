Suspect accuses mother of conspiring in death of 4-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy and placing his body in a freezer claims the boy’s mother conspired with him to hide the boy.

Brandon Toseland is accused of killing Mason Dominguez and hiding his body in a freezer in Toseland’s garage.

Dominguez’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Toseland in Clark County District Court. Now, Toseland alleges in a counter-filing that the mother knew Dominguez was dead and colluded with Toseland to hide his body.

FOX5 is not naming Dominguez’s mother and she is an alleged domestic violence victim.

In the filing, Toseland claimed Dominguez died Dec. 10 and both he and the boy’s mother were aware of his dead. Toseland claimed the mother didn’t ask where Dominguez was or what his condition was. Toseland said they made the joint decision that they would “preserve” Dominguez until they could find the money to bury him.

“[The mother]...ultimately colluded with Toseland to place Mason’s dead body in a freezer,” the lawsuit alleges.

Toseland also claims that Dominguez’s grandmother knew of his death and that Dominguez’s mother and grandmother covered up his death by telling the other children in the family that Dominguez was staying at his grandmother’s when they both knew he was deceased, the lawsuit said.

After Dominguez’s death, Toseland alleges that the couple “continued their daily pattern.” The mother alleged that Toseland was holding her captive, including by handcuffing her in the car when they traveled together. Toseland claims the children in the family “failed to notice” the mother was allegedly handcuffed in the car multiple times and said the couple used handcuffs for sexual activities rather than confinement, the lawsuit said.

Toseland also claims the mother made contact with People and Judge Judy to “sell” her story and filed the wrongful death lawsuit to deflect from her own negligence.

Toseland’s sister signed an affidavit verifying the claims.

A grand jury indicted Toseland in April in Dominguez’s death.

