NFL Draft logistics took months of planning, input from multiple agencies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Coordinating the logistics and security for the NFL Draft was a major undertaking that the Las Vegas Metro Police Department started two years ago.

Metro police Sergeant Miguel Garcia said they had officers attend NFL Drafts held in previous cities like Nashville and Cleveland to see what worked and what didn’t work.

Sgt. Garcia compared the scale of the event to New Years Eve.

“New Year’s Eve we have restrictions when it comes to glass bottles, large bags, no type of weapons at all. Think about it as New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Eve we have restrictions when it comes to glass bottles, large bags, no type of weapons at all,” Sgt. Garcia said.

Officers are concentrated in two areas along the Las Vegas Strip, the Bellagio and the NFL Draft area near the Linq.

Inside the NFL Draft Experience, Community Ambulance crews were at one of many first aid tents.

Senior Director Glen Simpson said they had a Draft plan in place back in 2020, but for the past several months they linked up with their community partners to fine tune the plan for this year.

“We have a combination of everything from our cart teams to our foot teams to our ambulances spread between here and the red carpet over at the Bellagio so a lot of eyes, a lot of hands,” Simpson said.

In case of an emergency, staff within the medical tents are ready to respond.

“Next to us is one of our larger medical tents that we’re staffing more or less like a little emergency room so there is physician level care here on site so it’s not a matter of- you know when we put these plans together we don’t’ just want to take them to the hospital and inundate our hospital system,” Simpson said.

A paramedic with Community Ambulance said so far for day one, injuries were minimal.

“So far it’s going great you know we’ve had the little things people running around pull hamstrings,” Brian Rogers said.

