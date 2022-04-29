Advertisement

Man accused of shooting, paralyzing Las Vegas officer to be sentenced Friday

This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Edgar Samaniego,...
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Edgar Samaniego, 20, of Las Vegas, following his arrest Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the shooting of Las Vegas Police Officer Shay Kellin Mikalonis late Monday on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooting happened during one of several violent clashes involving protesters and police during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Clark County Detention Center/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)(KOLO)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of shooting and paralyzing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis during a protest in 2020 is set to be sentenced on Friday.

Edgar Samaniego entered a guilty plea in connection with the incident in Nov. 2021.

District court said he is to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on charges related to the shooting.

Samaniego faced multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon from a structure and discharging a weapon where a person may be endangered.

Las Vegas police said previously that on June 1, 2020, Samaniego was staying at a Travelodge motel near the Circus Circus while Mikalonis was responding to a nearby protest. Samaniego reportedly fired multiple times toward the disturbance, striking the Officer Mikalonis, according to police.

The bullet traveled through Mikalonis’ spine before lodging in his face. He was treated at a facility in Colorado before returning to Las Vegas in 2021.

Samaniego had been held at the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail while awaiting sentencing.

