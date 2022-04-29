Man accused of shooting, paralyzing Las Vegas officer to be sentenced Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of shooting and paralyzing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis during a protest in 2020 is set to be sentenced on Friday.

Edgar Samaniego entered a guilty plea in connection with the incident in Nov. 2021.

District court said he is to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on charges related to the shooting.

#EdgarSamaniego scheduled to be sentenced today at 1:30p on charges related to the shooting of Officer Shay Mikalonis. #JudgeCarliKierny will sentence Samaniego pic.twitter.com/JXCHSjdY5N — NV8thJDCourt (@Nv8thC) April 29, 2022

Samaniego faced multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon from a structure and discharging a weapon where a person may be endangered.

Las Vegas police said previously that on June 1, 2020, Samaniego was staying at a Travelodge motel near the Circus Circus while Mikalonis was responding to a nearby protest. Samaniego reportedly fired multiple times toward the disturbance, striking the Officer Mikalonis, according to police.

The bullet traveled through Mikalonis’ spine before lodging in his face. He was treated at a facility in Colorado before returning to Las Vegas in 2021.

Samaniego had been held at the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail while awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.