Forecast Outlook

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We have a cold front that is sliding through our area Friday morning. That front will keep our daytime high at around 83 degrees which is seasonal.

It will also produce more wind but it will be much lighter than what we experienced Thursday.

Expect more wind over the weekend as another low will start to sag south from the northwest.

Daytime temperatures will climb to 90 on Saturday and 87 Sunday.

We start next week with more dry conditions and more wind.

Right now it looks as if we will have breezy conditions on Monday and more wind Tuesday.

There is no rain in the forecast.

