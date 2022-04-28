What’s the holdup on the ‘Vegas Loop’ station debut at Resorts World? FOX5 works to find answers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Loop station at Resorts World, connecting the new multimillion dollar Strip property to the Las Vegas Convention Center, promises to be the first opportunity the public can experience Nevada’s new, first-of-its-kind transportation system by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company.

Resorts World’s President Scott Sibella recently told state officials that construction is completely done on the project. A “coming soon” sign hangs above the Resorts World station entrance, and leaders’ estimated debut dates now passed, the premiere date for the station remains unclear. Last month, Sibella said the station would likely be open by now.

On March 17 in a Nevada Gaming Commission meeting, Sibella said, “The last piece of the puzzle would be opening the Boring Tunnel, which will be next month... We’re shooting for the third week of April. Everything looks good. We’re excited to do a big ribbon-cutting and announce that... It’s gonna be a big opening ceremony. So again, April 20 is what we’re shooting for.”

The Vegas Loop system, funded entirely by the Boring Company, is comprised of underground tunnels lined with several Tesla electric vehicles. Currently they are being piloted by drivers employed by the Boring Company.

“It’s already dug out,” said Sibella, of his Resorts World Loop station. “It will connect directly to the Convention Center. Our guests will go downstairs, go in the station, and be in the Convention Center in two-and-a-half minutes. So we’re really excited about that... Right now they are regular Tesla cars, but there will be seven or eight cars,” said Sibella.

For a small customer fee (estimated to cost somewhere between the price of public transportation and a rideshare), riders can avoid street traffic between Resorts World and the Convention Center, and eventually, the entire resorts corridor.

The Vegas Loop is the brainchild of Elon Musk, and is already being used; for months, it has been ushering tradeshow attendees between halls of the Convention Center since its debut last year, but the system is slated for a huge expansion.

Clark County gave the OK last October for the Vegas loop to connect resorts up and down the strip, extending to downtown, the Orleans, UNLV and someday, the airport.

Resorts World’s station promises to be the first one to open that is not exclusive for use by conventiongoers.

“We can run about 2,000 people an hour from Resorts world to the Convention center. Right now it’s in one tunnel; so eight cars will come in, pick up passengers, take them to the Convention Center, come back through. It’s about 2,000 people per hour we can transport,” Sibella said.

Sibella said in the March 17 meeting that he hoped to have the Resorts World station open for conventiongoers of the National Association of Broadcasters Convention, or NAB, which ran April 23 through 27.

Lori Nelson-Kraft, Senior Vice President of Communications at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said last October that Resorts World’s station is slated to open in Q1 of 2022.

We asked Nelson-Kraft and her colleague Erica Johnson, Director of Communications of LVCVA, for any updates on the resort’s station on Thursday, and they both said they did not know.

FOX5 has a request out to Resorts World’s publicist, and will update the article as soon as we learn more.

