People arrive at Harry Reid International airport ahead of NFL Draft weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The airport was not too busy in the baggage claim area early Wednesday morning. It was a steady flow of people coming in throughout the day, but it is expected to get busier Wednesday night as the NFL Draft starts on Thursday.

FOX5 spoke to visitors who arrived in Las Vegas from Texas and Iowa for the first time just for the NFL Draft.

They both said being able to be here for the NFL Draft is a memory they will never forget.

“Big Vikings fan since I was born,” said resident from Iowa, Adam Ytzen. “We decided to come out to Las Vegas to enjoy the weather. We are coming from the Midwest. I’ve liked the draft since I was a kid so I kind of geek out on it”

“I mean football is the greatest sport in the country and in the world,” said resident from Texas Aaron Welely. “So being able to come to the draft is pretty cool.”

One Dallas Cowboys fan who pulled out all the stops with a bedazzled helmet and decked out jersey said he would not miss out on this years draft.

“There is no way I am going to miss the most epic moment in draft history,” said Jaime Castro. “Vegas, NFL, Dallas Cowboys baby. You know Ballz Mahoney is going to be here, and I’ve got the biggest surprise ever for cowboy fans and fans across the nation.”

Ballz Mahoney is the fan name he adopted for the uniform that he wears. He said you won’t miss him when on the strip this weekend.

One driver with a car service company said this is going to be a very busy weekend for him as there has been an increase in people requesting car services to and from the airport due to people being here for the NFL draft.

