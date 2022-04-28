Advertisement

LVMPD: Suspect sought in alleged Las Vegas Strip employee attack

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
By Byron Teach
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:41 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a Strip employee.

According to police, a man attacked a woman inside a resort hotel tower on Sunday, April 24 on the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male adult in his 30s to 40s, muscular build, red hair with a slicked back hairstyle and a part on both sides. He also has multiple teardrop tattoos under his left eye.

Police have been actively working with resort security to try and identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385- 5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

