Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Decatur

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person dead.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 3:56 p.m. to the intersection of Charleston and Decatur Boulevards for a reported shooting.

Officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University Medical Center where they later died.

The area of Charleston and Decatur Boulevards is closed while police investigate the scene.

