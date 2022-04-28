Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Decatur

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Byron Teach
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person dead.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 3:56 p.m. to the intersection of Charleston and Decatur Boulevards for a reported shooting.

Officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University Medical Center where they later died.

The area of Charleston and Decatur Boulevards is closed while police investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for Updates.

