Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old girl

Ashley Moore (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to LVMPD, Ashley Moore was last seen Tuesday near Pennwood and Arville at about 6:30 a.m.

Police said Moore was last seen wearing an unknown colored T-shirt and legging pants. She had a black backpack with her, police said.

LVMPD notes that she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Las Vegas police.

