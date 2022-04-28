Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to LVMPD, Ashley Moore was last seen Tuesday near Pennwood and Arville at about 6:30 a.m.

Police said Moore was last seen wearing an unknown colored T-shirt and legging pants. She had a black backpack with her, police said.

Please help us find 16-year-old Ashley Moore who is considered missing and endangered. She was last seen on April 26 near Pennwood and Arville. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact police. #Missing pic.twitter.com/VpH9U8PEIU — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 28, 2022

LVMPD notes that she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Las Vegas police.

