Henderson police investigate apparent murder-suicide after welfare check

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man and woman are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to the Henderson Police Department.

On April 27, around 6:35 a.m., Henderson officers responded to the 400 block Hunter Drive to conduct a welfare check.

Officers arrived on scene to discover a 60-year-old female and 70-year-old male deceased.

Henderson detectives’ preliminary investigation revealed the incident was in result of an apparent murder-suicide.

The names of the man and woman will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

