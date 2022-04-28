Advertisement

Henderson police investigate apparent murder-suicide after welfare check

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:49 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man and woman are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to the Henderson Police Department.

On April 27, around 6:35 a.m., Henderson officers responded to the 400 block Hunter Drive to conduct a welfare check.

Officers arrived on scene to discover a 60-year-old female and 70-year-old male deceased.

Henderson detectives’ preliminary investigation revealed the incident was in result of an apparent murder-suicide.

The names of the man and woman will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

