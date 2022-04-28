Forecast Outlook - 4/28/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The strongest wind this week is in the forecast for Thursday. Wind gusts in the 35-45 mph range are forecast. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday due to the high wind and dry conditions; the fire danger is elevated. High temperatures will be hovering in the mid 80s.

Look for less wind and lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Forecast high temperatures are at 83° Friday and 88° on Saturday. The wind returns on Sunday with a forecast high of 87°.

Gusts in the 30-40 mph range are forecast for Sunday and Monday. High temperatures hold in the 80s through early next week with no rain in sight.

