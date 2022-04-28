Advertisement

Clark County releases proposed rules for short-term rentals

Short-term rentals must be legalized by July 1, 2022.
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County has released proposed rules for short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO.

Last year, state lawmakers passed a law forcing the county to regulate the rentals. There are currently 10,000 illegal units in Nevada.

Among the locations they will not be allowed, Mt. Charleston and at apartment buildings.

Other restrictions include:

2 people per bedroom or 10 people maximum per unit

Licensee may not accept bookings of fewer than 2 nights

Multiple bookings prohibited

The unit may only be available to people within the same family or group during the same booking period

24-hour complaint hotline must be provided

Noise monitoring devices must be installed for rentals that are not within multifamily homes

The deadline to pass regulations is July 1.

