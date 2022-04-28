Casino for Latino audience coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A casino is in the works for the Las Vegas valley is promising to be a “Latino casino for our Latino audience,” creating a unique concept and tourism niche that has gained buzz nationwide.

“Here in the state of Nevada, approximately 28% of our population is Latino. So we think it’s time that we build a brand, an experience, an entertainment complex that is entirely for the Latino guest,” said Seth Schorr, CEO of Fifth Street Gaming, which owns the Lucky Club.

The revitalized property, which will now fall under the new brand name Jefe Bet, will undergo room renovations, an interior revamp, add 200 more gaming machines, add a nightclub, and create a sports bar and restaurant concept with company Ojos Locos for a unique setup for food and entertainment.

“It‘s the first casino in the country where the restaurant, sports book, sports bar and gaming will be fully integrated in one box,” Schorr said.

The Lucky Club has catered to Latino locals and will continue to do so, as well as attract out-of-town visitors, with events and live entertainment on the property and nearby. The sister property, the Silver Nugget, hosts festivals, music festivals and rodeos for the Latino audience.

“There are 64 million Americans that identify as Latino. There are many parts of our economy and industry that have somewhat ignored this incredibly important audience,” Schorr said.

According to 2019 figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 23% of tourists traveled from Mexico, Central and South America; the numbers do not account for the total number of visitors who identify as Hispanic or Latino from the U.S. and worldwide.

Renovations and construction will begin in the summer, and be completed by December, in time for the World Cup.

