Advertisement

2 arrested after parking lot shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Kevon White, 19, and Von White, 21.
Kevon White, 19, and Von White, 21.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested after a shooting in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday night.

LVMPD said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. April 27 at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of W. Lake Mead Boulevard, near N. Jones Boulevard. Police found an adult man in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in a dispute with Von White, 21, and Kevon White, 19. Von and Kevon reportedly fled the scene and were detained by police shortly after.

The men were booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Decatur
Las Vegas police vehicle
13 arrested in child sex sting, Las Vegas police say
Devante Ingram
13 arrested in Las Vegas child sex sting
The Vegas Loop, proposed by Elon Musk's Boring Co.
What’s the holdup on the ‘Vegas Loop’ station debut at Resorts World? FOX5 works to find answers