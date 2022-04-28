2 arrested after parking lot shooting in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested after a shooting in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday night.

LVMPD said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. April 27 at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of W. Lake Mead Boulevard, near N. Jones Boulevard. Police found an adult man in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in a dispute with Von White, 21, and Kevon White, 19. Von and Kevon reportedly fled the scene and were detained by police shortly after.

The men were booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.