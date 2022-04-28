13 arrested in child sex sting, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thirteen people were arrested in a multi-agency child sex sting, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced.

The two-day undercover operation took place on April 26 and 27. The operation included LVMPD, the FBI, Homeland Security, Henderson Police, North Las Vegas Police, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office and the US Air Force.

Undercover police posed as juveniles online and were solicited for sex by the adult suspects. Police then set up meet-ups with the suspect who were then taken into custody.

The following suspects were arrested: Ulises Garcia-Rojas Sanchez, 18; Sergio Blasco, 46; Miguel Bojorquez, 36; Kevin Castellano, 27; Joaquin Deleon Guerrero, 38; Naturice McLean, 39; Daniel Bear, 47; Adam Huettner, 47; Larry Osborne, 38; Stuart Room, 70; Emil Stepanyan, 21; Payton Gomez, 21; and Devant Ingram, 29.

All were booked into the Clark County Detention Center for luring a child for sex, LVMPD said.

LVMPD reminded parents to monitor their children’s social media and online activity to prevent them from becoming victims of a predator.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

