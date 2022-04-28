1 dead after being struck by vehicle near Charleston, 10th Street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a crash that killed one person near Charleston Blvd. and 10th Street Thursday morning.

LVMPD officers have confirmed the person was illegally crossing the street resulting in the crash around 6:45a.m.

Police said the driver of a white BMW sedan stayed on scene.

Charleston Blvd is closed in both directions between Maryland Pkwy and 10th Street. Use alternate routes to downtown Las Vegas. No word on how long the stretch of road will be closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for new details.

