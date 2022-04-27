Advertisement

Western Conference showdown pits Blackhawks against Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Chicago Blackhawks right wing MacKenzie...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Chicago Blackhawks right wing MacKenzie Entwistle (58) skate after the puck during the third of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -- Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-7, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-42-11, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +186, Golden Knights -232; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Chicago and Vegas face off.

The Blackhawks are 15-26-8 against conference opponents. Chicago has surrendered 53 power-play goals, stopping 75.8% of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 26-17-5 in Western Conference play. Vegas averages only 3.2 penalties per game, the least in the Western Conference. Keegan Kolesar leads them averaging 0.3.

Vegas took down Chicago 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on March 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 41 goals and has 77 points. Patrick Kane has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Zach Whitecloud leads the Golden Knights with a plus-19 in 57 games this season. Shea Theodore has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, two penalties and four penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: MacKenzie Entwistle: out for season (shoulder).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

