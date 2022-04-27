Nevada Army Guard helicopter flyover above Strip to kick off NFL Draft in Las Vegas Thursday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A military flyover will help kick off the NFL Draft in Las Vegas on Thursday.

According to a news release, a Nevada Army Guard three-aircraft flyover above the Las Vegas Strip will kick off the NFL Draft festivities Thursday afternoon. The release states that the flyover is set for 5 p.m. over the NFL Draft Stage adjacent to the Caesars Forum Conference Center.

Organizers say that the flyover will include the three types of helicopters fielded and maintained by the Nevada Army Guard, including one UH-72 Lakota, one UH-60 Black Hawk and one CH-47 Chinook.

