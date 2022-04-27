Advertisement

Nevada Army Guard helicopter flyover above Strip to kick off NFL Draft in Las Vegas Thursday

A Nevada Army Guard UH-72 Lakota takes off from the Floyd Edsall Readiness Center in Las Vegas...
A Nevada Army Guard UH-72 Lakota takes off from the Floyd Edsall Readiness Center in Las Vegas for a training mission in this file photo. (Nevada Army Guard)(Nevada Army Guard))
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A military flyover will help kick off the NFL Draft in Las Vegas on Thursday.

According to a news release, a Nevada Army Guard three-aircraft flyover above the Las Vegas Strip will kick off the NFL Draft festivities Thursday afternoon. The release states that the flyover is set for 5 p.m. over the NFL Draft Stage adjacent to the Caesars Forum Conference Center.

Organizers say that the flyover will include the three types of helicopters fielded and maintained by the Nevada Army Guard, including one UH-72 Lakota, one UH-60 Black Hawk and one CH-47 Chinook.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

