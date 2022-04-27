A look inside the Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting that left 1 dead, 13 injured — PHOTOS

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New grand jury documents are providing a look at the aftermath of a hookah lounge shooting that left one person dead and injured 13.

Lee Frank Wilson, 44, was arrested in connection with the shooting. In Clark County District Court proceedings, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they believe five shooters may have been involved.

Grand jury evidence shows the aftermath inside Manny’s Glow Ultralounge and Restaurant following the deadly shooting. Bottles were strewn about, shoes were left behind and couches were toppled over.

LVMPD said they found 35 casings in the club and 25 alone in the VIP area.

Wilson pleaded not guilty Monday to charges also including owning a gun despite being prohibited as a prior felon.

Clark County District Court Judge Kathleen Delaney scheduled Wilson’s next court date June 29.

