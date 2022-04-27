Advertisement

Life is Beautiful festival announces 3-day lineup

Festival runs September 16 to 18
By Chanel Ridley
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Life is Beautiful announced the daily music lineups for their three-day celebration taking place September 16-18 in Downtown Las Vegas.

The festival, which spans 18 city blocks. is introducing single day tickets for general admission and VIP access through an easy-pay layaway plan that starts at $59.99.

Friday lineup:

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Migos
  • Cage The Elephant
  • Jungle
  • Oliver Tree
  • Alison Wonderland
  • Charli XCX
  • Shaggy
  • COIN
  • R3HAB
  • DABIN
  • Tai Verdes
  • Sonny Fodera
  • Grandson
  • Wet Leg
  • Cochise
  • Solardo
  • Omah Lay
  • Cassian
  • Claire Rosinkranz
  • Blu DeTiger
  • Perel
  • Rochelle Jordan
  • Tre’ Amani
  • THE BLSSM

Saturday lineup:

  • Gorillaz
  • Lorde
  • Kygo
  • Marc Rebillet
  • Isaiah Rashad
  • Alessia Cara
  • Bob Moses
  • Pussy Riot
  • JPEGMAFIA
  • Coi Leray
  • KennyHoopla
  • Walker & Royce
  • Kyle Watson
  • Mochakk
  • Phantoms
  • Alexander 23
  • Palace
  • Ship Wrek
  • Hope Tala
  • Midwxst
  • Ericdoa
  • Jerro
  • TIBASKO.

Sunday lineup:

  • DJ Calvin Harris
  • Jack Harlow
  • Beach House
  • Dermot Kennedy
  • Sylvan Esso
  • Big Boi
  • Rico Nasty
  • Said the Sky
  • Big Wild
  • SG Lewis
  • Elderbrook
  • Jax Jones
  • Sam Fender
  • Young Nudy
  • Neil Frances
  • Amaarae
  • Clinton Kane
  • Giolì and Assia
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew
  • Becky Hill, Valley
  • Lewis OfMan
  • Satin Jackets
  • Mild Minds
  • Georgia
  • Lexi Jayde
  • The Soul Juice Band.

Artist set times will be released closer to the festival. For more information on Life is Beautiful, visit www.lifeisbeautiful.com

