Life is Beautiful festival announces 3-day lineup
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Life is Beautiful announced the daily music lineups for their three-day celebration taking place September 16-18 in Downtown Las Vegas.
The festival, which spans 18 city blocks. is introducing single day tickets for general admission and VIP access through an easy-pay layaway plan that starts at $59.99.
Friday lineup:
- Arctic Monkeys
- Migos
- Cage The Elephant
- Jungle
- Oliver Tree
- Alison Wonderland
- Charli XCX
- Shaggy
- COIN
- R3HAB
- DABIN
- Tai Verdes
- Sonny Fodera
- Grandson
- Wet Leg
- Cochise
- Solardo
- Omah Lay
- Cassian
- Claire Rosinkranz
- Blu DeTiger
- Perel
- Rochelle Jordan
- Tre’ Amani
- THE BLSSM
Saturday lineup:
- Gorillaz
- Lorde
- Kygo
- Marc Rebillet
- Isaiah Rashad
- Alessia Cara
- Bob Moses
- Pussy Riot
- JPEGMAFIA
- Coi Leray
- KennyHoopla
- Walker & Royce
- Kyle Watson
- Mochakk
- Phantoms
- Alexander 23
- Palace
- Ship Wrek
- Hope Tala
- Midwxst
- Ericdoa
- Jerro
- TIBASKO.
Sunday lineup:
- DJ Calvin Harris
- Jack Harlow
- Beach House
- Dermot Kennedy
- Sylvan Esso
- Big Boi
- Rico Nasty
- Said the Sky
- Big Wild
- SG Lewis
- Elderbrook
- Jax Jones
- Sam Fender
- Young Nudy
- Neil Frances
- Amaarae
- Clinton Kane
- Giolì and Assia
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Becky Hill, Valley
- Lewis OfMan
- Satin Jackets
- Mild Minds
- Georgia
- Lexi Jayde
- The Soul Juice Band.
Artist set times will be released closer to the festival. For more information on Life is Beautiful, visit www.lifeisbeautiful.com
