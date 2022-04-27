Life is Beautiful festival announces 3-day lineup

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Life is Beautiful announced the daily music lineups for their three-day celebration taking place September 16-18 in Downtown Las Vegas.

The festival, which spans 18 city blocks. is introducing single day tickets for general admission and VIP access through an easy-pay layaway plan that starts at $59.99.

Friday lineup:

Arctic Monkeys

Migos

Cage The Elephant

Jungle

Oliver Tree

Alison Wonderland

Charli XCX

Shaggy

COIN

R3HAB

DABIN

Tai Verdes

Sonny Fodera

Grandson

Wet Leg

Cochise

Solardo

Omah Lay

Cassian

Claire Rosinkranz

Blu DeTiger

Perel

Rochelle Jordan

Tre’ Amani

THE BLSSM

Saturday lineup:

Gorillaz

Lorde

Kygo

Marc Rebillet

Isaiah Rashad

Alessia Cara

Bob Moses

Pussy Riot

JPEGMAFIA

Coi Leray

KennyHoopla

Walker & Royce

Kyle Watson

Mochakk

Phantoms

Alexander 23

Palace

Ship Wrek

Hope Tala

Midwxst

Ericdoa

Jerro

TIBASKO.

Sunday lineup:

DJ Calvin Harris

Jack Harlow

Beach House

Dermot Kennedy

Sylvan Esso

Big Boi

Rico Nasty

Said the Sky

Big Wild

SG Lewis

Elderbrook

Jax Jones

Sam Fender

Young Nudy

Neil Frances

Amaarae

Clinton Kane

Giolì and Assia

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Becky Hill, Valley

Lewis OfMan

Satin Jackets

Mild Minds

Georgia

Lexi Jayde

The Soul Juice Band.

Artist set times will be released closer to the festival. For more information on Life is Beautiful, visit www.lifeisbeautiful.com

