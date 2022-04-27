Las Vegas organization brings back annual Denim Day event to support sexual assault victims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday is National Denim Day. It’s a day where everyone is encouraged to wear jeans and the message behind it is to show support for survivors sexual assault or violence.

The global movement began in 1999 after an Italian court overturned a rape conviction based on the victims clothes.

The decision was made, due to the idea, that because the woman was wearing tight jeans, she must have consented. The ruling led to protests in Italy where demonstrators wore jeans to show support for the victim.

To commend ‘Denim Day,’ the community is invited to the return of the Signs of Hope annual Denim Day event “Denim and Drag.” The non-profit was formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center.

Las Vegas drag entertainers Alexis Mateo, Coco Montrese, and Des’ree D. St. James will be the hosts Wednesday evening.

The event includes a denim-inspired runway show featuring Signs of Hope clients ages 12 to 54, a raffle, and an auction. It’ll also feature around-the-world themed appetizers and cocktails.

Proceeds help the organization’s mission to help our community’s sexual violence survivors heal.

For more details you can visit the organization’s website.

