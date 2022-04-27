Forecast Outlook - 4/27/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday stays sunny with high temperatures at 89 degrees with wind gusts holding in the 30 mph range. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect Thursday across southern Nevada. With wind gusts up to 40 mph and dry conditions, the fire danger is elevated.

The strongest wind this week is in the forecast for Thursday as the NFL Draft begins. Wind gusts in the 35-45 mph range are forecast; that is strong enough to see some possible wind advisories around the area. High temperatures will be hovering in the mid to low 80s.

Look for less wind and lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Forecast high temperatures are at 83° Friday and 87° on Saturday. The breeze returns on Sunday with a forecast high at 89°.

The wind looks to pick up again on Monday with 40+ mph gusts. No rain is in sight over the next 7 days.

