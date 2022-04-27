Coroner releases cause of comedian’s death in Las Vegas Strip hotel room

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office on Wednesday released the cause of death of a comedian who was found dead in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip in February.

According to Las Vegas police, Donny Davis, 43, died on Feb. 22. A death investigation report from LVMPD stated that Davis was in in medical distress at Resorts World and was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died.

The Clark County Coroner’s office ruled that his cause of death was due to ethanol (alcohol) and fentanyl intoxication. His death was determined to be an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police had announced shortly after Davis’ death that it was investigating whether there was foul play in connection with the incident.

According to the investigation report, Davis was reportedly hanging out with a group of people at Dawg House, a bar inside Resorts World, around midnight. Davis left the resort to meet with someone at the Flamingo and was seen again back at the resort around 2:30 a.m. At that time, Davis was refused service by a bartender because he was too intoxicated, according to the report.

The report stated that Davis reportedly went back to his room at Resorts World around 3:30 a.m. Around 5 a.m., a couple of friends entered Davis’ room and said he was sitting in a chair, where his hands “looked pale and pink instead of his normal light brown color,” the report said. Not long after, witnesses said Davis’ hands turned purple and it appeared he had stopped breathing. According to the report, one witness described Davis’ hands as “freezing” and his jaw was “frozen shut.”

Resorts World security was called to Davis’ room around 5:30 a.m. and security performed chest compressions until Clark County Fire Department arrived. Davis was taken to Sunrise Hospital around 6:15 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 6:36 a.m., the report said.

The death investigation report stated that fire department personnel “advised they thought there might be foul play due to the number of other subjects in the room and having trouble getting any information from them.”

