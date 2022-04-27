Clark County ranks as 6th-healthiest county in Nevada, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found that Clark County is among the top 10 most healthy counties in the Silver State.

According to a news release from the Southern Nevada Health District, Clark County ranks as the 6th-healthiest in Nevada, based on the annual County Health Rankings released by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute (UWPHI).

The release states that the rankings “allow each state to see how its counties compare on a range of factors that influence health, including education, access to health and mental health care, the physical environment, social and economic factors, smoking, access to healthy foods and more.”

This year, according to the release, seven new actionable measures were introduced for local communities to consider:

COVID-19 Age-Adjusted mortality

Living Wages

Childcare Cost Burden

Childcare Centers

Gender Pay Gap

School Funding Adequacy

School Segregation

Based on the findings, a family with two children in Clark County spending an average of 30% of its household income on childcare. The findings also found that in Clark County, a Black family has a median household income of $41,900 while a White family has a median income of $69,000 and an Asian family of $70,200.

“The findings of the County Health Rankings relate directly to and complement the ongoing efforts of the Health District and our partners,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer of the Health District. “In August 2021, we released the Community Health Assessment, an in-depth analysis conducted in collaboration with community organizations and individuals. We looked at the community’s health-related needs and strengths as well as resources available to address and improve health outcomes in Clark County,” said Dr. Leguen.

To view the full report, visit: www.countyhealthrankings.org.

