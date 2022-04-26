Taco Bell to debut ‘Drag Brunch’ event at Las Vegas eatery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Taco Bell says its “rolling out the purple carpet for a new immersive fan experience” at some of its eateries across the country: Drag brunch.

According to a news release, the events will kick off on May 1 at the Las Vegas flagship cantina on the Strip. The tour will then be held in four additional cities from May to June: Chicago, Nashville, New York City and Fort Lauderdale.

The release states that each show will be hosted be drag performer and “taco extraordinaire,” Kay Sedia, and the Las Vegas show will feature local drag performers Coco Montrese, Mirage Amuro and Anetra.

Two shows will be held May 1 in Las Vegas, one at 10:30 a.m. and a second at 12:30 p.m. The release states that reservations will be available through OpenTable for fans ages 18 and up.

The event will be held at the Taco Bell Las Vegas Cantina, 3717 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 140-A.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.