Advertisement

Taco Bell to debut ‘Drag Brunch’ event at Las Vegas eatery

Taco Bell says its “rolling out the purple carpet for a new immersive fan experience” at some...
Taco Bell says its “rolling out the purple carpet for a new immersive fan experience” at some of its eateries across the country: Drag brunch. (Courtesy Taco Bell)(Taco Bell)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:29 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Taco Bell says its “rolling out the purple carpet for a new immersive fan experience” at some of its eateries across the country: Drag brunch.

According to a news release, the events will kick off on May 1 at the Las Vegas flagship cantina on the Strip. The tour will then be held in four additional cities from May to June: Chicago, Nashville, New York City and Fort Lauderdale.

The release states that each show will be hosted be drag performer and “taco extraordinaire,” Kay Sedia, and the Las Vegas show will feature local drag performers Coco Montrese, Mirage Amuro and Anetra.

Two shows will be held May 1 in Las Vegas, one at 10:30 a.m. and a second at 12:30 p.m. The release states that reservations will be available through OpenTable for fans ages 18 and up.

The event will be held at the Taco Bell Las Vegas Cantina, 3717 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 140-A.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fisher Brothers announced its acquisition of a Boeing 747 jumbo jet to be displayed &...
747 jumbo jet from Burning Man to be turned into immersive experience in Las Vegas
FILE - In this July 25, 2018 file photo, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk arrives at the world...
Tony Hawk to host first-ever Weekend Jam in Las Vegas
Denim and drag 2022
You're invited to 'Denim & Drag 2022'
Terry Fator on MORE FOX5
Terry Fator presents 'After Hours' show