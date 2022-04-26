Advertisement

Reality TV star arrested by Las Vegas police in sex trafficking investigation

Kevin Barnes, 37.
Kevin Barnes, 37.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:04 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect in a sex trafficking investigation who is a former reality TV star.

Kevin Barnes, 37, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on one count of sex trafficking of an adult on April 25. Police said Barnes also goes by “Choppa.”

LVMPD said Barnes has a large social media following and detectives believe he used social media to recruit women to be sex workers.

TMZ reports that Barnes was part of an MTV show “Making The Band.” According to TMZ, an undercover cop says they searched Barnes’ Instagram account and noticed several posts related to prostitution, including posts where he flaunted wealth and made references to being a pimp.

Anyone who was contacted by Barnes to become a sex worker or anyone who is a victim of sex trafficking is asked to contact LVMPD Vice Section at 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

