Police investigate homicide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police investigated a homicide late Monday night.

The incident took place in the 2600 block of Chamberlain Lane, near Carey and Simmons, at about 9:27 p.m. on April 25.

Police found a man in his 50′s with an apparent gunshot wound in the area. Police called medical personnel for the man but he was pronounced dead on scene.

One person was detained who was believed to be involved in the incident, police said. Detectives don’t believe the incident was a random act of violence. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

