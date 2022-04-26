NFL Draft to feature ‘Drone Show’ over Fountains of Bellagio on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Not only will the NFL Draft feature a red carpet stage on the Fountains of Bellagio, but the event will also incorporate a show above the world-famous fountains.

According to a news release, the NFL Draft will feature a “drone show” with 300 drones forming shapes over the Fountains of Bellagio later this week.

The release states that the drones will form shapes to showcase the 32 NFL teams.

according to the release, the drone show will run from Wednesday, April 27 through Friday, April 29. The show will take place nightly at 8:11 p.m. and 10:11 p.m. PT, organizers said.

