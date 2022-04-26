New Las Vegas pro lacrosse team named “Desert Dogs”

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’s newest professional sports franchise has a new name.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs will be the name of the National Lacrosse League’s 15th expansion team. The Desert Dogs will begin their first season in December 2022, and the team will play home games at Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The team’s ownership group includes Wayne Gretsky, Dustin Johnson, Steve Nash and Joe Tsai, and the group oversaw a comprehensive naming process dating back to the franchise’s official introduction in June 2021. The team considered more than 2,000 fan submissions and conducted surveys to identify Desert Dogs as the name and brand that would best represent the local community.

The Desert Dogs will begin assembling players in July when the NLL holds its 2022 expansion draft, before the league’s entry draft in August.

Fans interested in learning more about season tickets can visit LasVegasDesertDogs.com or by calling 702-818-DOGS.

