Man accused in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting pleads not guilty to indictment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 44-year-old man who was wounded during a shooting that killed a man and injured at least 12 others at a lounge a few blocks from the Las Vegas Strip has been indicted on multiple attempted murder charges.

Lee Frank Wilson pleaded not guilty Monday to charges also including owning a gun despite being prohibited as a prior felon.

Clark County District Court Judge Kathleen Delaney scheduled Wilson’s next court date June 29.

Wilson remained jailed on $500,000 bail as the only alleged shooter arrested since the early Feb. 26 gunfire killed Demetreus Beard, 33, and left at least two people critically wounded, according to police.

A grand jury was told that perhaps five people opened fire during at a private weekend party at a hookah lounge. Police have said additional arrests are expected.

Wilson previously told a local judge that he was shot multiple times during the melee. That judge noted that Wilson was arrested 82 times since 1995, convicted of at least nine felonies including escape, and served prison time following his 2019 conviction in a shooting case.

————

This story corrects that Wilson was indicted on attempted murder and other charges, not including a murder charge.-

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.