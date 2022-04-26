Advertisement

Low lake level pumping station now operational at Lake Mead

Low lake level pumping station at Lake Mead (Courtesy Southern Nevada Water Authority/Twitter)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority announced Monday that its low lake level pumping station is now operational at Lake Mead.

According to the group, the top of intake number one is now visible and the pumping station, which was completed in 2020, is now in operation.

SNWA says that as Lake Mead water levels continue to fall “during the worst drought in the history of the Colorado River Basin,” the low lake level pumping station will ensure that Southern Nevada maintains access to its primary water supplies in the lake.

According to SNWA. water levels at Lake Mead have dropped about 150 feet since 2000. The group notes that if Lake Mead were to drop below elevation 895 feet, Hoover Dam would no longer release water downstream to California, Arizona, and Mexico.

The pumping station, which SNWA says cost $650 million to complete, has the capacity to deliver up to 900 million gallons a day to its treatment facilities.

