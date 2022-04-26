Advertisement

Kids find military-grade explosive in Boulder City prompting neighborhood evacuations

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Byron Teach
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:45 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of kids found a military-grade explosive in the desert near Boulder City.

According to Boulder City officials, Around 5 p.m. a group of kids were playing in the desert area northeast of a local community and found a suspicious device.

The kids brought the device back to a nearby home and Boulder City police and fire responded. Police and fire requested the assistance of the bomb squad from Las Vegas.

Experts said the device may be an old military-grade explosive.

Three homes were evacuated for precautionary reasons, Boulder City officials said.

Additional resources from Nellis Air Force Base responded to assist.

