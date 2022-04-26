Iconic Boeing 747 jet to be turned into immersive experience at AREA15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - – In collaboration with AREA15, Fisher Brothers, a fourth-generation real estate owner and operator with significant holdings in Las Vegas, announced its acquisition of a Boeing 747 jumbo jet.

The iconic structure was recently constructed as a large-scale art installation for Burning Man festival by artist Ken Feldman of Big Imagination.

In a press release, the 747 jet is said to “deliver an exciting and unique adaptive reuse asset to the experiential art and entertainment district. When fully assembled on site, the jet will be an eye-popping 150 feet long and 60 feet wide, an instant landmark in Las Vegas visible for miles.”

“We are incredibly excited about the immeasurable creative opportunities that come with repurposing this 747 jet. The possibilities of what we can accomplish with this purchase are endless, and we look forward to sharing more as our vision takes shape,” said Winston Fisher, Partner, Fisher Brothers and Chief Executive Officer, AREA15. “The acquisition and remodeling of this plane closely follows our mission at AREA15 of building an emotional connection for visitors through art, entertainment, and experiences.”

Currently, the aircraft sits at the Las Vegas Speedway where it will be temporarily stored until further notice. Plans are being finalized for the final landing place for the plane.

