Hundreds of people seek care from Long COVID-19 clinic in Southern Nevada

Officials with University Medical Center said that 600 people have sought care so far from the...
Officials with University Medical Center said that 600 people have sought care so far from the COVID-19 Recovery Clinic in Las Vegas, though the true number of people who are suffering from long-term effects are unknown.(FOX5)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:04 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Officials with University Medical Center said that 600 people have sought care so far from the COVID-19 Recovery Clinic in Las Vegas, though the true number of people who are suffering from long-term effects are unknown.

According to Dr. Luis Medina Garcia, infectious disease specialist and medical director for telemedicine services at UMC, 30% of people infected may have lingering mild or severe symptoms, and those who are vaccinated are less likely to develop long COVID.

Nevada has documented 3.2 million cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

“The amount of patients identified with long COVID is just scratching the surface, just like the number of COVID infections across the world is really underrepresented, because of not-consistent testing. So those cases that we identify of people with long COVID are just a small percentage of the actual burden of disease. Now, what effects this will have in the workforce in the United States and abroad, and for how long? It’s something that we’re going to find out as time passes. It is likely to have a significant impact,” Dr. Medina Garcia said.

Though the Omicron variant produced mild symptoms, Dr. Medina Garcia said that each variant can lead to long COVID. The most common symptoms are fatigue, brain fog and memory loss, though occasionally others have symptoms such as lack of smell, Dr. Medina Garcia said.

There are no Federal Drug Administration approved treatments to treat the symptoms of long COVID.

Dr. Medina Garcia said each patient requires an assessment and referral to various specialists, depending on their needs.

There will be an expansion of telemedicine services for long COVID patients starting May 27. For more information, visit www.umcsn.com/COVIDrecovery or call (702)383-2019.

