Honolulu mayor to sign bill banning short-term vacation rentals outside of resort areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday will sign a bill banning short-term vacation rentals outside of resort areas on Oahu.

Despite intense opposition from rental owners, the bill passed the Honolulu City Council earlier this month.

Blangiardi said he believes the bill is necessary because the number of visitors who stay in short-term, illegal rental units creates too much pressure.

“This is about protecting our place, first and foremost, it’s about getting back our residential neighborhoods,” he said.

Bill 41 will limit vacation rentals to certain areas, including Ko Olina, Turtle Bay, Makaha and parts of Waikiki.

It will also require a minimum stay of three months, instead of the current 30 days.

On-street parking will also be banned for vacation rentals in certain areas.

The new rules will go into effect 180 days after the bill is signed.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.