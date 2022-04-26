Forecast Outlook - 4/26/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wind stays light Tuesday morning with cool morning temperatures falling back into the upper 50s and low 60s. More clouds will be rolling into town Tuesday with high temperatures hovering around 90° in the Las Vegas Valley. The wind will pick up during the afternoon with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Wednesday stays breezy with highs holding near 90° around the Las Vegas Valley.

A disturbance moving into the area on Thursday will bring the strongest wind with gusts in the 30-40 mph range look for blowing dust as a result. We may see some Wind Advisories issued for parts of Southern Nevada. Temperatures will also drop during this time into the low 80s before warming through the weekend.

Temperatures rebound back into the upper 80s and low 90s Sunday and into the start of next week. We’ll keep the breeze around at times. No rain is in sight over the next 7 days.

